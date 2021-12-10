In the majority of U.S. states, an Omicron variant that may resist vaccines has been discovered.

The Omicron form has already been found in the majority of states in the United States, and officials expect the number of instances to continue to climb.

California was the first state to uncover the variation in one of its coronavirus cases, and 25 additional states have found instances in the week since that discovery. Researchers are still investigating the variety to see what kind of threat it poses, but it is highly transmissible, and its mutations suggest that vaccines and therapies may be rendered ineffective.

Omicron has already proven that it can infect persons who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The first example in Minnesota involved a man who had just received his booster dose a few weeks before, which he believes helped put his symptoms at bay.

The Omicron variation has been found in patients who have been vaccinated in several different states, including California, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The first case of COVID-19 in Iowa was discovered in an unvaccinated asymptomatic teenager. Because of his travel, the adolescent was put to the test.

Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin have all detected the variation as of Friday.

“We know we have a few dozen cases, and we’re keeping a careful eye on them. And we’re hearing about more and more possible cases every day, so that number is just going to grow “The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, told ABC News’ This Week.

Despite Omicron’s rapid proliferation across the country, Delta remains the most common type, resulting in an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Despite the fact that Omicron appears to cause very minor symptoms, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned against discounting the variant as unimportant.

Last Sunday, he told CNN’s State of the Union that scientists need more data before drawing judgments about the variant, but that early reports suggest it doesn’t have a “high degree of severity.”

According to Fauci, who told Agence France-Presse that Omicron is "obviously very transmissible," it is likely more transmissible than Delta. While current evidence indicates that it isn't as bad as Delta, it's unknown whether it will induce fewer severe symptoms.