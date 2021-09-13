In the latest TikTok trend, students steal objects from high school.

The crate challenge was outlawed by TikTok last month, but a new emerging fad is already causing problems on the app.

Students in high school and college are stealing items from their school and spreading them online under the moniker “devious licks.” A successful stolen object is referred to as a sneaky lick in this context.

On September 1, user @jugg4elias posted a video of himself removing a box of disposable masks from his backpack with the caption: “A month into school utterly diabolical lick.”

The video received 300,000 views and spawned a slew of imitators. On September 6, TikTok user @dtx.2cent received over 2.5 million likes for a video showing them extracting a hand sanitizer dispenser from their bag, five days later.

They wrote, “Only a month into school and got this absolutely devious lick.”

With a video of his school-stolen microscope, @mr.epicsinger garnered over three million views on September 7.

The films are usually accompanied with minttea’s TikTok soundtrack, but the items stolen range from working towel dispensers to signage and, most alarmingly, fire alarms.

Some films show the “licks” in action, such as a kid stealing a fire extinguisher from the classroom wall in the middle of a lesson and a botched effort to steal hand sanitizer.

One now-deleted video showed a teenager entering the high school bathroom, then bending under a bathroom stool and removing another kid’s shoes, however the video’s authenticity could not be verified.

However, the tendency does not only reflect the viewpoint of students. With his expertise of the fad, TikToking teacher @mr.dmarin received over 800,000 likes. He wrote, “Can’t believe they found me lacking,” before displaying a massive ceiling tile that had been removed and view board pens that had been “finessed.”

