In the latest beauty trend, a woman has a bracelet permanently welded around her wrist.

In the latest fashion craze, a woman had a bracelet permanently fused to her wrist.

While piercings are a well-known type of body art, it appears that jewelry lovers are increasingly turning to welding pieces as a less unpleasant option to show off their style credentials.

Presley Parker went to jewelers Catbird in Soho, New York, for the “zapping” appointment.

On Saturday, she posted a video on TikTok showing off her naked arm and captioned it, “Getting a bracelet permanently fused to my wrist.” Parker videotaped the procedure in the store and afterwards flaunted a beautiful necklace on her wrist, exclaiming, “Oh my gosh.” “I’m completely obsessed.”

Parker reacted to inquiries in the comments section by adding, “I’m going to get my mom one so we can have matching ones.” Her video has over two million views.

When asked why she chose not to wear the traditional style, she said, “It’s wonderful not to have the appearance of a clasp, and it costs the same as the bracelet with the clasp.”

The sweet nothing bracelet is one of five types available to be welded, with this design being the most affordable at $94. The tinsel bracelet, which costs $118, the 1976 design, which costs $134, the little corsage bracelet, which costs $220, and the diamond pinprick, which costs $334, are among the other items that may be zapped.

Catbird’s website explains more about the service: “Catbird jewelers are on-site to solder a Forever Catbird Bracelet onto you, which means your wrist will be dazzling… forever!” Bring your friends and get zapped—the it’s ultimate friendship bracelet. It won’t have a clasp and won’t need to be maintained—it’ll just shimmer and shine and make you happy!”

@prezleyparker

For a long time, I was the gatekeeper for Catbird. #zapped #catbird #soho

Cannons – Fire for You

And, in case anyone was worried it would hurt, they clarified on their website: “Not at all!” Getting zapped does not entail being physically zapped, despite the light. We’d never do something like that to you! It’s only a small excitement. The term “ZAP” refers to the flash that occurs when a Forever Catbird Bracelet is soldered. This is a condensed version of the information.