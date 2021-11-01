In the last days of the New Jersey race, Murphy polls many points ahead of Ciattarelli.

As people prepare to elect their next governor on Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is polling several points ahead of Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Murphy, a Democrat, is seeking reelection in a state where no Democratic governor has been elected in decades. He’s up against Ciattarelli, a former member of the New Jersey General Assembly, as well as Green Party, Libertarian, and third-party candidates Madelyn Hoffman, Gregg Mele, and Joanne Kuniansky (Socialist Workers Party).

Murphy appeared to be leading Ciattarelli by double digits in several surveys taken during the summer. With Election Day approaching, Murphy’s lead has narrowed from those summer margins, but most polls show him maintaining a substantial lead.

Murphy’s polling lead has fluctuated between 4 and 13 points since mid-September. The Trafalgar Group and Rutgers University presented new polling data on Monday that suggested the Democrat was up by 4 to 8 points heading into the November 2 election.

According to the Trafalgar Group poll, 49.4% of the 1,085 respondents interviewed said they meant to vote for Murphy, while 45.2 percent said they planned to vote for Ciattarelli. A further 4.3 percent stated they were undecided about who they would support. According to pollsters, the voter survey was conducted from October 29 to October 31, with a margin of error of 2.98 percent.

Murphy leads Ciattarelli by 8 points in a poll conducted by the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling (ECPIP) at Rutgers University. The Rutgers poll was conducted among 1,008 New Jersey voters from October 21 to 27, with an adjusted margin of error of 4.1 points.

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, Murphy was leading by more than 7 points the day before the election.

While the results of the Rutgers poll revealed voter leanings for “a snapshot in time,” ECPIP Director Ashley Koning claimed in a Monday news release that Ciattarelli would struggle to acquire enough support among voters before the election to defeat Murphy. “The big picture points to a sizable margin for Murphy that—despite narrowing throughout the campaign—will be difficult for Ciattarelli to overcome in the final days, especially in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans two-to-one,” according to other polling results released in the last week. This is a condensed version of the information.