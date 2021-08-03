In the Katherine Janness murder investigation, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed says serial killer rumors are “not helpful.”

When it comes to Katheine Janness’ murder inquiry, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms claimed that serial killer rumors and false information being circulated on social media “will not help us get this monster off the street,” according to the Associated Press.

At a Tuesday briefing, Bottoms said, “I know there have been various allegations that there is a serial murderer on the loose in our community.” “We haven’t seen any proof of that.”

Bottoms also played down the possibility that Janness’ death was a hate crime because she was a member of the city’s LGBTQ community. “At the moment, we have no proof of that.”

Janness, 40, was found just inside an entrance to Piedmont Park at 1 a.m. last Wednesday in a homicide that has sparked intense curiosity and anxiety across the city. She had been stabbed numerous times in a terrible scene, according to the deputy police chief.

Images from surveillance cameras were released by police on Tuesday, showing six prospective witnesses who were in and around the park at the time of the crime. They’re asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. of the Atlanta Police Department remarked, “I’m not claiming they’re culpable.” “However, we’re hoping they witnessed something that would help us continue our investigation.”

Detectives have also gone door-to-door in the park’s vicinity, requesting security footage from neighbors and businesses. For information about the slaying, a $10,000 reward is being offered.

According to Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, investigators sought assistance from the FBI almost immediately.

The homicide “was so unique,” Bryant said, “that I believed we needed to collaborate with as many resources as possible.”

Friends and relatives reported Janness, also known as Katie, worked as a bartender at a neighboring restaurant. Hampton described her as a loving daughter, sister, wife, and friend to many.

He described her as a “vocal campaigner for social justice.” “It’s now up to us to bring Katie to justice.”