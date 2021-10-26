In the House Chamber, a Republican congressman wears a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ mask.

On the House floor, South Carolina congressman Jeff Duncan sported a mask with the new conservative meme “Let’s Go Brandon,” which has replaced the “f**k Joe Biden” shout by Donald Trump fans.

Duncan, who has been a vocal opponent of mask restrictions throughout the pandemic, was spotted wearing one in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Duncan came off the court wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” mask, according to Punchbowl News CEO Jake Sherman. Duncan responded to the tweet with an emoji of a mask-wearing face from his official account.

Olivia Beavers of Politico later shared a photo of Duncan wearing the infamous mask.

25 October 2021 — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan)

The term comes from NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast’s claim during a live broadcast that the NASCAR audience was yelling “let’s go Brandon” in celebration of Brandon Brown’s victory at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, rather than the hostile chant targeting Biden.

Since then, a lot of right-wing personalities have embraced “Let’s Go Brandon” as a non-expletive method to criticize the president.

After speaking out against Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill on the House floor on October 21, Florida congressman Bill Posey closed his statement with “let’s go Brandon.”

