In the hospital room of the bride’s dying father, a couple marries.

Following the bride’s father’s diagnosis of a terminal brain tumor, a wedding was recently held at a Pennsylvania hospital. Because he was unable to leave the hospital institution, the celebration was brought to him, allowing the entire family to celebrate the wonderful day.

Utpal Roychowdhury’s health was deteriorating in the weeks leading up to his daughter’s wedding in October, according to WENY News. Roychowdhur had been diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a type of fatal brain tumor, while a patient at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

Glioblastoma is a malignancy that can damage the brain or spinal cord and is very aggressive. The illness “may be very difficult to treat, and a cure is often not achievable,” according to Mayo Clinic. Despite his failing health, Cassiopeia Roychowdhury understood that her father had to play a key role in her wedding: she wanted him to be the one to give her away.

After hearing her wish, hospital staff stepped up to the plate and began planning the celebration. According to the Binghamton Homepage, the wedding included traditional Hindu music, cuisine, attire, and prayers.

The Wednesday ceremony appeared to be a success, with the bride’s father present being the highlight. According to the news agency, Cassiopeia Roychowdhur said, “This is incredible.” “I’d like to express my gratitude to my father’s nurses, doctors, and the entire Guthrie staff for coming together to make this possible.” Dr. Patricia Fogelman, Guthrie’s Medical Director of Palliative Medicine, spoke about the event as well, complimenting her team for making Cassiopeia’s wish a reality.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work my staff performs to provide these unforgettable experiences for our patients and their families,” she added. “This family will have a lasting memory of how we were able to honor this important moment in their lives with attention and awareness to both religious and cultural demands, working tirelessly to ensure the treatment we provide is both dignified and compassionate,” says the doctor. The hospital’s YouTube channel has since been updated with a slideshow of wedding photos. The hospital location was transformed with decorations, flowers, and a variety of delicious goodies, as shown in the photos.

