In the grocery store, an off-duty ICU nurse saves the life of a week-old baby.

A mother hurriedly sought an off-duty nurse to help her bleeding infant while she was waiting in line for an iced drink at her local grocery store.

Binta Diallo, a UNC-Chapel Hill Neuro ICU nurse, was waiting at the bakery counter when she heard a woman screaming nearby. The mother hurried up to Diallo and handed her a one-week-old baby with a bleeding nose.

Diallo told This website, “I looked at the infant and it was just drooping and she offered me the baby and I just took her.” She then dashed to the store’s front door with the infant and placed her on a sack of rice.

“When I was strolling with the baby, her nose was dripping with blood, so I used the blanket to clean her nose and make sure she was breathing. However, the infant did not appear to be breathing when I examined her. “The baby was simply slouched.”

The incident took place in Cary, North Carolina, which is a suburb of the state capital. Diallo, who has worked as a nurse since 2006, understood what to do in an emergency.

“I was looking for a pulse, but the baby was so small. I’ve done CPR on adults before, but never on a baby, so I gave it a shot,” she explained.

Two-finger compressions are used in newborn CPR to protect the ribs and internal organs. On an infant, a one-handed compression would be too much force.

“I put my head in the baby’s chest and couldn’t feel a heartbeat. I just started doing CPR, but I’m not sure how long I did it for because her face was covered in blood, and I had to clean her nose every now and then because I was checking for bubbles to see if she was breathing.”

However, Diallo claims that this procedure did not work on the lifeless infant. That’s when she took off her mask and tried to breathe via the infant’s mouth.

“Normally, you do the nose and mouth for a baby,” Diallo explained, “but there was so much blood on her that I simply took a big breath on her.” “I started CPR, and the baby merely gasped,” says the mother. This is a condensed version of the information.