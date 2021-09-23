In the Gabby Petito case, the FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie.

Brian Laundrie, the man investigators have been looking for since Gabby Petito went missing earlier this month, received a federal arrest warrant on Wednesday.

In a statement released Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced Laundrie’s arrest warrant. The warrant was granted by the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming, according to the FBI’s Denver office.

In a Thursday news release, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said, “While this warrant permits law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide.” “We ask anyone with information on Mr. Laundrie’s role in this case or his current location to contact the FBI.”

Petito, a 22-year-old woman, was reported missing by her family on September 11th. Her body was discovered in Wyoming on September 19 and her death was deemed a homicide on September 21.

Prior to her abduction, Laundrie, 23, was going cross-country with Petito, his fiancée, in a van specially built for their voyage. At the beginning of September, he returned to his family’s home in North Port, Florida, and on September 15, he was labeled a person of interest in her disappearance.

Authorities had been looking for Laundrie since last week, when his family claimed they hadn’t heard from him in days and had no idea where he was.