In the first week of jury selection, attorneys questioned only 71 members of the Ahmaud Arbery jury pool.

After the first week of interrogation in the murder trial of three individuals charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, just 23 jurors out of 71 were judged fit for selection.

Judges and attorneys for the trial went slowly but steadily through the selection process, questioning potential jurors one by one and in groups.

Despite the defense team’s harsh inquiries, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley urged counsel to “streamline” their approach for faster outcomes.

“It’s possible that a final jury of 12 persons, including four alternate jurors, will not be seated in coastal Glynn County until next week,” Walmsley added.

Because of the case’s notoriety, the court expected a difficult time finding impartial jurors in Glynn County prior to jury selection. As a result, 1,000 jury summonses were issued out by the courthouse.

To make the jury pool impartial, dozens more jurors are required. Most of the county’s possible jurors have seen the widely circulated video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun at close range.

When defense counsel asked jury panelists directly if they already thought the defendants were guilty, Walmsley halted them.

One attorney was admonished by Walmsley, who called the query “inappropriate.”

However, many jurors stated that they had developed opinions about the case. To be chosen for the jury, attorneys must consider if they could evaluate the case simply on the basis of evidence.

Last Monday, two out of 19 possible jurors were excluded from the courtroom because they already had judgments regarding the defendants’ guilt or innocence.

Arbery was fatally shot on February 23, 2020, after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup vehicle in their community outside of Brunswick after noticing him fleeing. William “Roddie” Bryan, a white neighbor, joined the chase and captured cellphone video of the shooting, which sparked a national outcry when it was posted online two months later.

Last year, the McMichaels and Bryan were all charged with murder and other offences.

The guys on trial, according to their attorneys, did not commit any crimes. According to them, the McMichaels had reason to believe Arbery had committed crimes in the area.