In the first half of 2020, Big Tech complied with 85 percent of government requests and handed over data.

According to the Associated Press, Big Tech corporations responded with 85 percent of the government’s requests for user information in the first half of 2020.

Over 112,000 data requests were received by Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft from local, state, and federal governments, with Facebook receiving the most requests.

“Everything happens on Facebook,” said Lt. Robert Salter, a supervising police detective in Newport. It’s ridiculous how much information you can acquire from people’s internet conversations.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When law enforcement officials in the United States need to cast a wide net for information, they’re increasingly turning to the massive digital pools of personal data created by Big Tech companies through the devices and internet services that have ensnared billions of people all over the world.

Since 2015, law enforcement requests for user information—phone calls, emails, texts, images, shopping histories, driving patterns, and more—have more than tripled in the United States, according to data collated by four of the largest internet companies. Police are also becoming more adept at hiding their trails in order to avoid alerting criminals to their presence.

That’s the context for recent revelations that the Trump administration’s Justice Department sought data from Apple, Microsoft, and Google in leak investigations involving members of Congress, their aides, and news reporters, and then sought court orders barring those companies from informing their targets.

Consider Newport, Rhode Island, a 24,000-person seaside city that sees a slew of summer visitors. The city is patrolled by fewer than 100 officers, yet they make several demands for online data from tech corporations each week.

Most crimes, from larceny and financial scams to a recent tragic house party stabbing at an online-booked vacation rental, may be traced at least in part on the internet. According to Lt. Salter, technology providers, particularly social media platforms, present a “treasure trove of knowledge” that can help solve problems.

According to Cindy Cohn, executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights organization, as ordinary people have become more reliant on Big Tech services to help them manage their lives, American law enforcement officials have become far more tech savvy than they were five or six years ago.

As a result, Cohn refers to this period as “the golden age of government spying.” Not only has it grown in size, but it has also grown in distance. This is a condensed version of the information.