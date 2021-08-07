In the fight for voting rights, Bernice King calls for “new levels of civil disobedience.”

Dr. Bernice King, the youngest daughter of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., warned that to win voting rights nationwide, “new levels of civil disobedience in the spirit of nonviolence” will be required.

King made her remarks during an Instagram Live conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday evening. The two came together to mark the 56th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The groundbreaking bipartisan act was passed to ensure that people of color, particularly African Americans, have equal access to the ballot box.

Throughout the talk, both King and Harris emphasized the importance of citizens fighting locally, as well as at the state and national levels, to maintain voting rights and democracy.

Bernice King applauded the Texas Democrats who left their state to prevent a disputed Republican voting access bill from becoming law near the end of their conversation. The Texas bill would impose new voter ID requirements, make it illegal to send absentee ballots without permission, outlaw drive-thru voting, and change early voting hours. Democrats said that it would limit voters’ access to the polls in general.

“We simply keep praying for and thanking God for those Texas politicians. We need more bold leadership like that because this was more than simply a political move for them—they took moral leadership to a whole new level,” King remarked. “And that’s what it’ll take: bravery, daring, and unprecedented degrees of civil disobedience in the spirit of nonviolence,” says the author.

Earlier in their talk, King said that her father’s engagement in the 1960s civil rights movement was inspired by Indian anti-colonialist hero Mahatma Gandhi’s nonviolent civil disobedience tactics.

Later in the video, Harris encouraged viewers to get involved in politics at the local, state, and national levels in order to have their opinions heard. She also urged viewers to assist pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act by doing everything they can.

According to a summary of the legislation, the For the People Act would increase voter access, improve election integrity security, modify campaign financing laws, and establish extra ethics regulations for all three parts of the federal government.

Citizens and the federal government would be able to work together under the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.