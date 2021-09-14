In the fight against the new Texas abortion law, progressives have an uphill battle.

One progressive group’s statement stood out among the startled and indignant comments from opponents of the bill after the Supreme Court declined to take up a new Texas abortion law that essentially circumvents Roe v. Wade and bans all abortions six weeks after conception.

RAICES, an immigration legal services organization, issued a statement calling the law a “abomination” and sending a clear message.

The group wrote, “RAICES will not observe this obsolete and sexist law.” “For years, we’ve subsidized and supported access to abortions for immigrants in Texas, and we’ll keep doing so.”

The group was so eager to spread its message that it issued the statement to reporters straight via Twitter.

However, after agreeing to have a senior staff member walk This website through the sensitive specifics of how their resistance may take shape, the group abruptly canceled the interview shortly before it was to take place, claiming that they were no longer granting abortion legislation interviews.

Before denying fresh interviews, Miriam Camero, RAICES’ vice president of social programs, spoke out on MSNBC about vulnerable migrant women, saying that the bill did not create any exceptions for “our victims of rape, child abuse, trafficking, and domestic violence.”

This case exemplifies the enormous challenges progressive and women’s groups in Texas are having as a result of a law they vehemently oppose: How can you actively oppose the bill without breaking it and exposing your organization to the litigation that the law empowers Texans to bring against anybody who performs or assists in an abortion?

Avow, a Texas organization that split from NARAL Pro-Choice America in January to be more “unapologetically pro-abortion,” informed This website that the organization’s mission now has numerous pillars.

While Avow does not perform abortions, it did set up an online donation form after the law went into effect, distributing the proceeds among eleven Texas abortion groups. They raised $1 million in 48 hours after Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez created a form based on the Avow call to action.

This money is being used by organizations to get women in Texas the care they need, including funding to get them out of Texas and into other states for abortions. This is a condensed version of the information.