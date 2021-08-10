In the fatal 2019 shooting of a mentally ill 32-year-old, a cop has been charged with manslaughter.

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer is now facing manslaughter charges after shooting and killing a mentally ill man while shopping with his parents in 2019.

Officer Salvador Sanchez, who was arrested in Riverside County on Monday, was charged by the California attorney general.

Sanchez was in Costco in Corona with Kenneth French, 32, when French struck Sanchez from behind. When Sanchez was knocked to the ground with his little kid, he allegedly discharged his weapon, killing French and badly injuring his parents, Russel and Paola French.

French was non-verbal and was taken off his medication for mental illness owing to further health difficulties, according to the family’s lawyer, which may have influenced his behavior at the time.

French’s parents have sued Sanchez and the city in federal court.

The charges were filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta after the Riverside County district attorney declined to prosecute Sanchez after a grand jury failed to indict him in September 2019.

After he and his 112-year-old son were knocked to the ground in French’s unprovoked assault, Sanchez felt he had been shot in the head and that a shooter was on the free in the store, according to Riverside DA Mike Hestrin.

Sanchez had told detectives that he thought French had a gun and that his and his son’s lives were in jeopardy. French was unarmed and moving away from Sanchez when the police opened fire, according to authorities.

Last year, the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners found Sanchez guilty of violating departmental protocol in the shooting.

It was unclear whether Sanchez has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The attorney for the French family and the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately reply to calls for comment.