In the face of Trump’s pressure, Pennsylvania Republicans announce a hearing on 2020 election ‘irregularities.’

After significant pressure from former President Donald Trump and his supporters, Republicans in Pennsylvania are pressing forward with a hearing into “irregularities” and “improprieties” they claim occurred during the 2020 election.

As a result of Trump’s unfounded claims of rampant voter fraud, Pennsylvania Senate President Jake Corman, a Republican, stated in August that he and his colleagues were moving forward with a review of the 2020 election. The Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee of Pennsylvania announced the creation of a new website on Thursday for Pennsylvania voters to report “problems” they personally witnessed during the 2020 election. The committee’s first hearing is set for next Thursday.

According to a news statement issued by Republican leaders, state Senator Cris Dush, who chairs the committee, invited “voters to come forward if they have witnessed voter anomalies or other election improprieties firsthand.”

Only Pennsylvania residents are allowed to testify, and the infractions must have been witnessed in person or negatively impacted the state citizen, according to Dush. Furthermore, citizens should only submit testimony on the website if they are comfortable submitting an affidavit and perhaps testifying under oath before a Senate committee hearing under penalty of perjury,” according to the press release.

The Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee is encouraging Pennsylvanians who witnessed or were personally affected by election irregularities to sign affidavits and participate at future hearings as part of the inquiry into our elections.

According to a source from Corman’s office, the website got more than 100 submissions in just 12 hours. Some of these entries, however, were duplicates, and others lacked crucial information. Many people had “genuine worries,” according to the source.

“No issue has prompted more calls, emails, and other constituent comments to our office than election reform since November. Those questions will linger without thorough investigation and reform, and that is not good for the system,” Jason Thompson, Corman’s communications director, told This website.

Corman promoted the audit on his War Room podcast with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday. Democrats, he said, were resisting the initiative.

“That’s all we’re doing. This is a condensed version of the information.