In the face of opposition to Biden’s Social Bill, Kyrsten Sinema is trailing potential primary challengers.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, looks to be losing ground among Democratic voters in her state as she continues to oppose major components of President Joe Biden’s social spending program.

According to new data from Data for Progress, Sinema’s popularity among Democratic voters in her state appears to be declining. In hypothetical matchups, Sinema trailed prospective primary competitors by wide majorities in a poll of 467 likely Democratic primary voters in Arizona.

According to the polls, Sinema would lose by roughly 40 points if she faced a primary challenge from Arizona Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego. Sinema received support from only 23% of Democratic and independent voters polled, while Gallego received 62 percent.

In the poll, Sinema also behind Democratic Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego by more than 30 points. Only 25% of Democratic and independent voters endorsed the senator, while 60% of Democratic and independent voters favored the mayor.

Rep. Greg Stanton, a Democrat from Arizona, beat Sinema by the same percentage. Sinema received support from 24% of Democrats and independents questioned, while Stanton received support from 59 percent.

In the Data For Progress poll, Tucson’s Democratic Mayor Regina Romero leads Sinema by nearly 30 points. In the study, Romero was backed by 55 percent of Democrats and independents, compared to only 26% who said they would continue to support the Arizona senator.

Seventy-five percent of poll respondents stated they disapprove of Sinema’s current performance in Congress. A large majority (57 percent) of those polled said they “strongly disapprove” of their Democratic senator.

Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, both Democrats, voted no on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill favored by the great majority of their Democratic colleagues in Congress. Although they’ve stated that they’d accept a bill with a lower price tag, negotiations are still underway, and it’s unknown which aspects of Biden’s agenda will be dropped if the bill passes at all.

The original $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which Sinema and Manchin opposed, would have funded universal pre-kindergarten, extended Biden's child tax credits, made two years of community college free for Americans, provided money to combat climate change, and significantly expanded health care.