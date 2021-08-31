In the face of China’s threat, Trump’s UN Envoy says, “If Taiwan is lost, we lose as well.”

On Tuesday, a former US ambassador to the UN called China’s actions “shameful,” claiming the country’s state-run media was exploiting American and Afghan lives to threaten Taiwan.

Kelly Craft, the Donald Trump administration’s UN representative, expressed her belief in the United States’ commitment to Taiwan’s security and emphasized the island’s geopolitical importance by invoking Douglas MacArthur.

Craft said she was “glad to support our commitment to Taipei throughout the Trump administration” and “happy to see the Biden administration continuing that policy” in a keynote presentation at the start of an annual security symposium held by Taiwan.

She spoke of her values-based “personal relationship” with the democratic island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory despite the fact that it has had no jurisdiction over it since the People’s Republic of China was founded in 1949.

Craft chastised The Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party-owned tabloid, for using the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as fodder for a campaign that continues to imply that American assurances to Taiwan are untrustworthy, and that the people of Taiwan will eventually be abandoned by Washington, D.C.

“They should be ashamed of themselves. “They should be ashamed of themselves for using the lives of brave men and women as propaganda,” Craft said. “I’m here to tell you that they’re completely wrong. I’ve come to reassure you of my faith in the United States’ unwavering commitment to Taiwan’s defense.”

“I feel that if we give up or lose Formosa, we effectively lose the Pacific Ocean,” she remarked, quoting General Douglas MacArthur, who used Taiwan’s ancient name during speech to the US Senate 70 years ago.

“America must unite with our allies, our friends, and the forces of liberty. “It would be cowardly not to do so,” Craft added. “If Taiwan falls apart, we fall apart as well.”

The former ambassador also urged Taiwanese citizens to put more focus on self-defense.

“The United States is dedicated to Taiwan’s security, but no one can guarantee freedom more than one’s own people. Taiwan requires a robust, self-assured military as a first line of defense against external threats. Craft stated, “Now is not the time for complacency.”

The sixth Ketagalan Forumâ€”Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue in 2021 was held virtually throughout Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.