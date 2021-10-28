In the face of a labor shortage, major American corporations are raising wages.

For the second year in a row, Costco has upped its beginning salaries, with employees now earning a minimum of $17 an hour.

According to a memo obtained by CNN and Today Food, the company informed its employees that the minimum wage would be raised from $16 to $17 starting October 25.

Costco CEO Craig Jelinek remarked, “These increases are part of Costco’s ongoing efforts to ensure our hourly rates remain exceptionally competitive in the retail business.” “We continue to be proud of our ability to pay well and provide outstanding benefits to our employees. We will examine hourly compensation scales in conjunction with the next Employee Agreement, as we have done in the past.” Costco is one of a number of prominent corporations that has recently raised wages in order to recruit new employees or keep existing ones in the face of a labor shortage.

Starbucks stated on Wednesday that starting in January, baristas with two or more years of service will receive a 5% rise, and most hourly partners with five or more years will receive a 10% raise. The coffee behemoth previously stated that its minimum pay would be raised to $15 per hour.

Walgreens just stated that it will raise its minimum pay to $15 per hour in order to incentivize employees to stay or recruit new ones in today’s competitive labor market.

“Investing in and rewarding our team members is not only the right thing to do; it’s crucial to retaining and attracting a bright workforce, as well as continuing to serve our critical role in community health care,” said Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer in a statement.

In recent years, Target and Amazon have likewise raised their minimum pay to $15. In September, Walmart increased its minimum pay for almost 550,000 employees from $11 to $12. Amazon said in April that more than 500,000 of its employees would receive raises ranging from 50 cents to $3 per hour.

Companies are scrambling to employ staff to deal with the influx of new consumers as the country reopens after the pandemic, and workers are demanding greater compensation and better benefits.

The Washington Post estimated in September that the United States has around 10 million job openings. This is a condensed version of the information.