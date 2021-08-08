In the Face of a Delta Surge, the Education Secretary Warns Against Opposing COVID Mitigation.

Efforts to resist COVID-19 mitigation techniques in schools, such as mask mandates, are “putting students at risk,” according to US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, especially as the more deadly Delta strain of the viral virus spreads across the country.

Several states have attempted to outlaw school mask laws at the state level, including Florida, Texas, Utah, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. Meanwhile, some municipal politicians in these states have attempted to circumvent the rules, and several of them are being challenged in court.

As classes resume in the following days and weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has suggested that all students, instructors, and staff wear masks to prevent the transmission of new infections.

“I am convinced that we must do all possible, including our mitigation efforts, to ensure the safety of our pupils. During a Sunday appearance with CBS News’ Face the Nation, Cardona said, “The evidence shows us that in regions where they’re not following those mitigation techniques, we’re putting students at risk.”

The education secretary stated, “We can’t allow that.”

“It’s more dangerous for pupils to be at home and have interrupted learning because of the decisions we’re making,” Cardona added. Opponents of mitigating techniques such as masks, he said, will “harm students.”

As the Delta variety spreads rapidly, hospitals and clinicians across the country are reporting an alarming increase in children being hospitalized with COVID-19. For the first time in over a year, the United States is currently averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections every day. Despite widespread vaccine availability, public health professionals have emphasized that the outbreak is primarily among the unvaccinated. The great majority of those who have been hospitalized or died from COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.

Despite the fact that several states have prohibited mask mandates in schools, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has been under fire in recent days for doing so in his state. Even some conservatives have chastised DeSantis, who is widely regarded as a probable Republican presidential candidate in 2024.

“I identify as a conservative. I believe that you govern best when you are closest to the people you are governing. And if a local community is having—their intensive care unit (ICU). This is a condensed version of the information.