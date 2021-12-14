In the debris of his home, a tornado survivor discovers his family Bible with his birth certificate tucked within.

Tommy Jackson, 65, escaped the terrible tornadoes that raced across the Midwest and South over the weekend, including Mayfield, Kentucky, where he grew up. His house, on the other hand, did not, though he did manage to recover something from the ruins: his family’s Bible, which included his birth certificate.

According to The Associated Press, Jackson was one of many people in the town of roughly 10,000 who sought cover while a storm raged across the state on Friday night, and is now trying to rebuild from the ground up.

As recovery work continue as debris is combed across the state, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stated Monday that the current tally of those killed in the tornado stands at 64.

Many people, including Jackson, are searching for their homes and flats, which are now mounds of wood, metal, and concrete scattered across the ground.

Jackson stated he now has no way of getting money because his wallet was lost in the storm, his local bank was damaged, and he knows he was lucky, or perhaps more than lucky in his perspective, to locate his birth certificate in the rubble, which gives him some form of identification.

“The Lord’s presence was watching over me,” he claimed.

Jackson had spent the last ten years caring for his mother, but she died of COVID in November 2020 at the age of 88. After his home was destroyed, he slept with his brother for a few nights, but with no electricity or water, Jackson said he traveled to a shelter in the adjacent town of Wingo to figure out the next steps in reconstructing his life.

The contact with Jackson’s brother reminded him that the trauma was far from done. Jackson believes his brother was reliving the trauma he’d experienced when he informed him he’d been hollering in the night.

Jackson, 65, said Monday, “It occurred pretty fast.”

As the storm swept in, Jackson said it sounded like ten people were tossing rocks at his house. He went on to say, “They told the truth regarding the train sound.”

The wind ripped his front door off the hinges because it was locked. The windows were shattered. He snatched up a. This is a condensed version of the information.