In the ‘Dark Side’ Counterfeit Coupon Operation, 87 people have been identified.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department in Texas revealed on Wednesday that they have made multiple arrests in connection with a coupon fraud investigation. According to police, 87 persons were involved in the scam across 23 states, and the matter is now in the hands of the FBI.

Capt. Tim Holifield of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department stated his squad discovered a “Dark Side” coupon gang that offered counterfeit coupons that looked like those provided by numerous goods producers during a press conference. After one person was found as having allegedly used these counterfeit coupons to purchase $200,000 worth of merchandise in a single year, police launched an investigation in November 2020.

According to investigators, the coupons were sold on several social media sites and were frequently altered to match the needs of people who ordered them. Authorities claim that those behind the phony vouchers utilized the same printers as the producers and set up shop in a “sweatshop” environment.

During the press conference, Holifield stated, “They had a number of computers lined up and printers and were just going through the ink and the tape, just continuing to mass-produce these coupons.”

The vouchers would ring up as something other than the intended purchase, according to retail staff. The clerk would accept the coupon and the consumer would obtain the item at the discounted rate because the coupons contained a picture of the requested goods — diapers, for example.

The manufacturer, however, did not compensate the store for the vouchers since they were false, according to authorities.

“They are stealing from the merchants themselves by presenting these bogus coupons,” Holifield explained. “When they [the merchant]send the coupons to the printing firm to be reimbursed, they get nothing in return.”

He went on to say, “So they [the merchant]suffer that loss.” “As a result, all retail consumers are impacted since retail establishments are forced to hike prices.”

The coupons were used at stores such as Walmart, Target, HEB, Kroger and Walgreens, police said.

Three people were arrested in Montgomery County, but officials say that they have identified a total of 23 people throughout the county that were allegedly involved in the scheme, and authorities believe more people will be identified. This is a brief summary.