In the criminal investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the sheriff vows not to be intimidated or coerced.

As he presses on with a criminal investigation into allegations that Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, sexually assaulted a former executive assistant, the sheriff of New York’s Albany County said Saturday that he will not be “intimidated or forced.”

On Thursday, the woman, who has only been identified as “Executive Assistant #1,” filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, citing repeated incidents of sexual harassment. Cuomo’s former aide was one of 11 women named in a scathing 165-page report released on Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging repeated incidents of sexual harassment by the three-term governor.

Sheriff Craig Apple said the investigation was in its “infancy phases” during a press conference on the criminal complaint on Saturday, adding that the probe would not be rushed or delayed just because the charges were against the state’s governor.

In response to a reporter’s question, Camp stated that Cuomo would have no influence over the investigation.

“I’m the sheriff of the county. I’m not going to be intimidated in the least. I’m not going to be forced to do anything. “That would be disastrous for everyone,” Apple added.

According to the state attorney general’s investigation, Cuomo and his staff retaliated against some of the women who came forward with sexual harassment charges. There have also been reports of Cuomo and his senior aides allegedly intimidating staff and New York state legislators, as well as claimed attempts to compel and threaten them if they disagreed with the governor.

“Obviously, this is a high-profile investigation. Apple told reporters, “There’s a lot of information out there.” “We have a lot of research to undertake. We have a lot of interviews to conduct, and you know what? I’m not going to rush it or delay it because of who he is. We’re going to undertake a thorough investigation, like my investigators and staff do every time.”

According to James’ article, the governor’s harassment “escalated” over time, according to an unnamed former Cuomo aide. Cuomo’s behavior included hugs, kisses on the cheek, and at least one kiss on the tongue, according to her.

The governor allegedly “reached under her blouse” in a November 2020 incident. This is a condensed version of the information.