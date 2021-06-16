In the COVID battle, US scientists repurpose hair conditioner ingredients to capture airborne droplets.

Scientists in the United States have discovered a way to repurpose components present in hair conditioner to produce a sticky surface capable of capturing airborne droplets, which they believe could be used to combat COVID and other diseases.

According to Agence France-Press (AFP), the chemical developed by scientists can be placed to plexiglass barriers, efficiently capturing respiratory droplets rather than bouncing off and remaining in the air as they do currently.

Because COVID-19 is distributed predominantly by respiratory droplets, when an infected individual sneezes or coughs, the virus spreads more quickly. According to AFP, the most effective way to rid an area of these droplets is to open windows and employ air filtering equipment, but scientists have created another layer of defense.

“Right present, plexiglass dividers are deviating devices; they deflect droplets,” said Jiaxing Huang, senior author of the work published in the journal Chem on Wednesday. Every single droplet completely eliminated from indoor air would be a successful reduction of a possible source of transmission if a surface could truly retain droplets.”

Huang and his colleagues came up with the notion of repurposing PAAm-DDA, a moisture-locking polymer prevalent in hair conditioners and other cosmetic goods. According to AFP, they discovered that coating a plexiglass barrier with their produced substance collected nearly all aerosolized microdroplets and 80 percent of larger droplets in their studies.

It can be applied to a variety of surfaces and is simply wiped clean and reapply, according to scientists. It also requires less maintenance and cleaning than non-coated surfaces.

It can even be used on fabric surfaces, according to AFP, with Huang claiming that their product can be used on low-touch areas like walls or curtains, transforming them into “functional devices” that assist trap even more airborne particles.

“We realized that the present pandemic might cease before our concept is put into action,” Huang stated. “It might or might not be used right now. But I believe that the next time an outbreak like this occurs, we will be better prepared.”

