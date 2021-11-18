In the comments of a viral video that has been viewed nearly 11 million times, a Jewish teen has been attacked.

Antisemitic remarks flooded the internet after a viral video of a Jewish teen setting tefillin for morning prayer went viral earlier this month.

Since November 1, the video, which was posted on the teenager’s aunt’s prominent TikTok account, My Orthodox Jewish Life, or @therealmelindastrauss, has garnered over 10.7 million views and 14,300 comments.

Melinda Strauss demonstrates her nephew Izzy putting on his tefillin for morning prayer in the video. She demonstrated how to wrap the tefillin’s leather around his left arm. She said that Jewish boys begin doing this when they reach the age of bar mitzvah.

“Jewish men wear Tefillin (Phylacteries) once a day during prayer,” stated the video’s caption. “Deut. 6:8 contains the Torah command.” People in the comments said that one of their favorite aspects of being Jewish was wrapping tefillin in the morning.

One user remarked, “It feels like I’m being caressed by the Divine.”

Many others, on the other hand, began to express their dissatisfaction with the volume of antisemitic comments they were witnessing. Some people compared the Tefillin to a virtual reality headset, while others thought it looked like a GoPro camera.

Others began making ugly Holocaust jokes and using antisemitic speech in their comments.

One user said, “Zey are in ze attic.”

Strauss stated on Instagram that she will continue to share about Judaism and will speak out antisemitism when she encounters it.

“I believe it is critical that we continue to speak out antisemitism and the platforms that allow it to flourish with no repercussions because people truly believe it is cool to mock Jews,” she wrote on Instagram. “That’s quite terrifying.” According to recent studies, antisemitism on TikTok increased by 912 percent from 2020 to 2021. The four-month survey discovered a rise in antisemitic tropes and imagery, as well as speech. Antisemitic usernames increased from 4 in 2020 to 59 this year, according to the findings.

The American Jewish Committee recently urged for measures to combat the “serious problem” of antisemitism in the US. According to a poll done by the AJC, around 39% of respondents stated they had adjusted some of their behaviors in the previous year to avoid. This is a condensed version of the information.