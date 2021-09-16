In the case of Afghan refugee resettlement, the United States finds bipartisanship, with only four states closing their borders.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration has asked congressional financing to begin the resettlement of Afghan refugees. The United States wants to settle 65,000 refugees by the end of this month, and 95,000 refugees by the end of next year.

Following the end of America’s longest war, the country now faces what some have dubbed a “moral imperative” to assist in the relocation of the thousands of Afghans who fought alongside US soldiers during the country’s occupation.

Currently, the federal government is assisting in the resettlement of 37,000 migrants. Over almost 10,000 of these people will end up in the notoriously refugee-friendly states of California and Texas, with over 5,200 ending up in California and nearly 4,500 in Texas, according to this website.

While these two colossi of the American landscape are expected to receive the greatest number of Afghan refugees, the majority of the United States will be embracing these partners within weeks. Only Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia have so far refused to accept the administration’s resettlement attempts, according to AP data.

While immigration has always been a source of political tension in the United States, resettlement appears to be a nonpartisan effort in this case. The Republican states of Florida, Missouri, and Oklahoma have each opted to take in over 1,000 refugees, making them the country’s largest recipients. New York, Washington, and Maryland, all blue states, were also among the top welcomers, taking in over 1,000 refugees.

States that have turned down resettlement efforts appear to have done so due to a lack of capacity or existing Afghan communities. Current federal resettlement programs aim to situate newly arrived Afghans in established Afghan American communities, where they may keep in touch with their culture while also being surrounded by people who will help them adjust to life in the United States.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Lutheran Social Services, a South Dakota refugee resettlement agency, the state lacks the infrastructure to promote successful integration. Wyoming, likewise, has no existing Afghan populations, having never accepted refugees since 2001.

West Virginia is yet to make a decision. This is a condensed version of the information.