In the California recall election, more than 4 million ballots have already been returned.

With less than two weeks until the special gubernatorial recall election on September 14, more than 4 million California voters have already returned their votes.

Early ballot return figures analyzed by political data firm Political Data Inc. (PDI) show that Democrats have so far surpassed Republicans and independent voters, which could be good news for incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom, who is defending his seat.

If more than half of the recall ballots are received in support of recalling Newsom, he will be replaced by the recall candidate who wins the most votes.

PDI vice president Paul Mitchell told The Los Angeles Times that it would be a “huge mistake” for Newsom’s campaign to be “overly optimistic” about the figures, despite the early ballot return results. Voters have over two weeks to return their votes, which might change the existing trends in the statistics.

By August 31, approximately 4.6 million vote-by-mail ballots had been received and accepted, according to state data. According to PDI’s latest results, around 21% of the total ballots given to the state’s more than 22.3 million voters were returned by Wednesday.

In California, Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin. The California secretary of state’s office updated voter registration data in mid-July, showing that 46.5 percent of registered voters are Democrats and 24.1 percent are Republicans.

According to PDI’s figures, nearly 2.5 million people voted for Democrats and 1.1 million voted for Republicans among those who submitted their ballots by Wednesday. Independents and third-party voters cast an additional 1 million ballots. Approximately 24% of registered Democrats and 21% of registered Republicans have returned their mail-in ballots thus far.

According to PDI’s research, young voters and voters from the Latino, Asian, and Black groups have lagged behind older and white voters in returning recall ballots. These groups have the potential to sway the outcome of an off-year special election that is predicted to be heavily influenced by voter turnout.

While polls from July and early August revealed that the recall movement was gaining pace among likely voters, two recent polls from Change Research and SurveyUSA found that more than half of likely voters stated they would vote to keep Newsom in office.