In the California recall election, candidates that support QAnon received more than 11K votes.

In early ballot return statistics revealed shortly after polls closed on election night, the three candidates on California’s gubernatorial recall ballot who have been known to support QAnon conspiracy theories or slogans garnered a total of 11,619 votes.

The Sacramento Bee has listed Rhonda Furin, Sarah Stephens, and Nickolas Wildstar as candidates who have previously indicated support for QAnon. In a collection earlier this summer examining the significance of QAnon in current gubernatorial contests around the United States, Media Matters for America, a left-leaning NGO, listed Furin, Stephens, and Wildstar as QAnon supporters.

According to unofficial and partial election results given by the California secretary of state’s office at 9:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Furin received 2,614 votes, Stephens received 6,790 votes, and Wildstar received 2,215 votes. As election officials across California continue to count votes, each of these figures is expected to alter.

On Tuesday, soon before 9 p.m., several media sources declared the race for sitting Governor Gavin Newsom. According to the forecast, Newsom will serve out the remainder of his term.

Wildstar stated he fared “pretty well” and that many ballots were still to be counted during a virtual event with Cameron Sadeghi of the software company Good Party soon before the election was declared for Newsom.

“Despite what the figures reflect so far, I believe I did reasonably well. Many ballots for people who voted today, including myself, are still being counted,” Wildstar stated.

“What we’ve seen thus far is just the projection,” he said, “and I’m extremely certain that, you know, I’ll end up on the board in some fashion at some point.”

Furin, Stephens, and Wildstar have all qualified to run for governor of California, along with 43 other candidates. Their names originally appeared in July on a certified list of recall candidates issued by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office, and each of their names appeared on the official recall ballot alongside brief descriptions of their vocations and party preferences.

According to her campaign website, Furin is a Minnesota native who went to California in the 1990s as a teacher. She previously ran for Congress but lost, and she is now vying to succeed Newsom.