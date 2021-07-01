In the Biden Administration, there is an about 1% pay gap between men and women, according to the White House.

According to the administration, a gender and salary analysis of White House staff released Thursday demonstrates that the Biden administration is “the most diverse” in history. Women working for the White House under Biden earn $93,752 on average, while men earn $94,639.

According to a White House statement, “the White House has taken considerable initiatives to ensure the White House workforce reflects the diversity of the country and the highest standards of economic and social justice for all,” “in alignment with the president’s commitment to diversity and pay fairness.”

Around 56 percent of Biden’s senior White House personnel are women.

According to an analysis by the American Enterprise Institute, there was a 37% pay disparity between men and women during former President Donald Trump’s first year in office. There was a 16 percent salary difference in the first year of former President Barack Obama’s administration.

According to the White House, about 36% of female senior White House workers come from racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds.

The gender and pay study of the Biden administration’s personnel was made public as part of a mandatory annual report to Congress that listed the title and salary of every White House office employee.

Approximately 60% of Biden’s White House personnel is female. According to the 2019 U.S. Census, women make up around 50.8 percent of the American population, while they account for 47.0 percent of the labor force, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

During the campaign, Biden, 78, fought back against claims that an older white guy wasn’t the proper person for the job at a time when the country is battling with issues like racial injustice and large pay disparities between men and women.

He tried to position himself as a transitional candidate who would prioritize equity in his personnel and policy selections. He picked Kamala Harris for vice president and has pledged to name the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court if given the opportunity.

Biden last week signed an executive order to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility and hired the White.