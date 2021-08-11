In the aftermath of the Surfside Collapse, a Miami condo was evacuated due to structural issues: ‘chaotic.’

Residents of another condo building in Surfside, Florida, were forced to evacuate after their structure was deemed unstable less than two months after a residential building collapsed there.

Residents of 5050 NW 7th Street in Miami’s Flagami area were given until 8 a.m. Tuesday to pack their belongings and leave, according to WFOR-TV, a Miami-based television news station. There were more than 130 apartments in the structure.

People are seen departing on video from WFOR, carrying their possessions in anything they can find, including garbage bags and storage bins.

According to WFOR, the building has structural difficulties, and the building’s engineer has been working with the city on repairs. The building’s officials were given 45 days to repair the problems, but they were unable to do so. The city is assisting residents in finding and paying for housing.

According to The Miami Herald, some of the infractions include failing to get a 40-year recertification and broken first-floor columns that required energy shoring.

According to the publication, building director Asael Marrero stated, “We believed the building inhabitants were not safe.” Officials from the Building Department spoke with residents concerned about the building’s condition on July 26 and inspected the property the next day, according to Marrero.

According to the Miami Herald, the city claims it never received a plan from the building for repairs or applied for permits to address the problems; also, numerous other buildings in southern Florida have lately been evacuated due to safety and structural concerns.

Residents, according to Dairon Deramico of WFOR, were unsure where they would go.

He said, “The city has indicated they will offer us a place.” “Perhaps for a couple of weeks or days. “I have no idea what will happen.”

Mya Castanedo, another local, described the scenario as “chaotic.”

“We haven’t gotten a definitive response regarding what’s going on,” she explained. “Everyone is scrambling to pack their belongings and locate a place to stay.”

The Miami Building Department was contacted by this website, but no response was received by the time of publication. A call to the condo association for the building remained unanswered on Tuesday morning. Commentary will be added to this story as needed.

The evacuation occurs after a condo building in Surfside collapsed. This is a condensed version of the information.