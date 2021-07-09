In the aftermath of Mose’s assassination, the US is sending senior FBI and DHS officers to Haiti.

The White House stated Friday that the US will send a law enforcement group to Haiti in the aftermath of President Jovenel Mose’s assassination.

After receiving a request for security and investigative assistance from Haitian authorities, senior FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel will travel to the country as soon as practicable.

The delegation’s goal, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, is to support law enforcement activities on the ground by providing resources such as womanpower and manpower, as well as financial assistance.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Mose was shot dead in his private villa in the hills above Port-au-Prince. Martine Mose, his wife, was also injured in the attack and was sent to a hospital in Florida for treatment.

In a gunfight, police murdered four people suspected of being implicated in Mose’s assassination. Haitian authorities have arrested 17 people and are looking for another eight people who are suspected of being involved in the homicide.

At a news conference on Thursday, National Police Chief Léon Charles declared, “We are going to bring them to justice.” The 17 suspects sat shackled on the floor throughout the briefing.

According to investigative Judge Clément Nol of the French newspaper Le Nouvelliste, two Americans of Haitian heritage were among those arrested. The two Haitian Americans, according to Nol, were working as translators for a gang of attackers who had intended to arrest rather than kill Mose.

James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, have been identified as the American suspects.

Psaki stated on Friday that the current investigation into the assassination, which includes the arrest of two American citizens, will have no bearing on the help being provided to the Haitian people.

“Our aid is to help the people of Haiti get through what has been a very difficult moment for them for a long time, even before the president’s assassination,” Psaki told reporters.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security were contacted for comment on the law enforcement delegation, but no answer was received before publishing.

The White House also announced on Friday that Haiti will be among the countries receiving COVID-19 vaccines from the US. Psaki did not say how many immunizations will be supplied, but she did say the administration is planning ahead.