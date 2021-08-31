In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, over a million people in Louisiana are still without power.

According to data from PowerOutage.US, at least 1,014,024 of the 2,224,490 consumers tracked in Louisiana were without power as of publishing time. In a tweet Monday evening, PowerOutage.US stated, “This evening, 1.1 million electric consumers are without power due to #HurricaneIda.”

The majority of the state’s power outages are in the southeastern region, with over 100,000 people without power in New Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Tammany parishes, according to a map from PowerOutage. Following the hurricane, many customers in Mississippi and Alabama lost electricity.

“Those in the hardest-hit areas could face power disruptions for weeks,” warned Entergy, a New Orleans-based energy firm, in a statement on Monday.

“Major transmission lines that transmit power to the New Orleans area are currently out of service as a result of Hurricane Ida’s catastrophic ferocity. “At 8 a.m., 216 substations, 207 transmission lines, and more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines are out of service across our service area,” Entergy added.

“Share the power you have, open your businesses for the people to recharge their devices as well as address their continuous needs,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

On Monday night, NOLA Ready, the city of New Orleans’ emergency preparedness program, issued a tweet advising those who had evacuated to stay away “until further notice.”

“There is a lot of debris, the electricity is still down, and emergency services are attempting to help people who are still in the city. We’ll let you know when it’s safe to return home,” said the tweet.

Ida, a Category 4 storm that made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, inflicted severe damage along the Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said in a Monday update that Ida will continue to bring heavy rain to southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama through Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.