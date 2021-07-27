In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA is the gold medal favorite.

The Tokyo Olympics are in full swing, and Team USA has already begun to win gold.

In Japan, a talented group of athletes is representing the country, with some notable names competing in a range of sports.

Alex Morgan and the United States women’s soccer team (USWNT) are 5/4 favourites to win the gold medal with Betway, adding to their outstanding collection of medals.

They’ll be trying to improve on last year’s poor campaign. Despite expectations that they would win again, the United States finished fifth in Rio de Janeiro.

Basketball success is also expected, with the men’s team being obvious 1/4 favorites to win the gold medal. Gregg Popovich’s team is a strong opponent with an amazing score of 15 gold medals before this summer’s games and a record of only five Olympic defeats since 1936.

On the field, look out for David Booker, one of the most exciting emerging stars in the NBA, as well as Napheesa Collier, who plays for the equally successful and dominant women’s team.

Trayvon Bromell, a 26-year-old sprinter, is even money to win the men’s 100m, ahead of fellow American Ronnie Baker, who is 5/1. The men’s 200m is also anticipated to be won by Noah Lyles, who has odds of 1/2.

Keep a watch out for JuVaughn Harrison, a track and field athlete who is the first American to compete in both the long jump and the high jump since 1912.

In other events, the US women’s volleyball team is a 2/1 favorite to win gold. After Jon Rahm’s withdrawal, Collin Morikawa, 24, is the 7/1 favorite in golf.

The swimming races are already beginning, with Katie Ledecky being beaten by the remarkable Ariarne Titmus by a razor-thin margin. In the 4×100 meter freestyle relay, Simone Manuel took bronze while Caeleb Dressel took gold.

Sunisa Lee, the favorite for the gold medal on the bars, is also expected to shine in gymnastics.

Hannah Roberts, a talented BMX freestyler, has attracted the spotlight, and Kanak Jha, a 20-year-old table tennis player, is representing the United States in a sport in which the country has traditionally struggled. Jha is evolving. This is a condensed version of the information.