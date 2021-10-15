In the 2018 Parkland School Shootings, Nikolas Cruz will change his plea to guilty.

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman accused of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, intends to enter a guilty plea.

Cruz’s lawyers announced the news at a hearing on Friday. The 23-year-old was scheduled to appear in court to enter a plea in a different matter involving a jail fight he had with an officer.

The Parkland, Florida, school shooting in February 2018 claimed the lives of 14 students and three faculty members. The attack, which was one of the bloodiest school shootings in US history, injured more than a dozen additional people.

At the time of the massacre, Cruz was 19 years old. On the same day, he was apprehended by law enforcement.

Cruz faces 17 counts of first-degree murder as well as 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Prosecutors in the state want to seek the death penalty.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the shooting, replied to the news that Cruz intends to plead guilty.

“The only thing I have to say is to commemorate the victims. Keep Jaime in mind. Rather than discussing the assailant, “Gutenberg penned the text.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.