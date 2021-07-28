In the 2016 shooting of Jay Anderson Jr., a judge overrules prosecutors and charges a cop with homicide.

According to the Associated Press, a Wisconsin judge overturned prosecutors on Wednesday and charged a police officer with shooting a Black man sitting in a parked car in 2016.

Judge Glenn Yamahiro charged officer Joseph Mensah with negligent use of a weapon in the shooting and death of Jay Anderson Jr.

According to the Associated Press, Anderson’s family used a little-known provision in Wisconsin law to persuade the judge to reconsider the case.

Anderson, 25, was discovered sleeping in his car after hours at a park in Wauwatosa, a Milwaukee suburb, by Mensah, who is also Black. Anderson reached for a gun, according to Mensah, so he shot him.

During his five-year tenure with the Wauwatosa Police Department, Mensah killed three people. Anderson was the second of them. In each case, prosecutors found him not guilty of any criminal activity.

Yamahiro was asked by Anderson’s family to look into the issue under an obscure state rule that allows judges to examine witnesses directly in what’s known as a John Doe proceeding. A judge who finds adequate evidence for charges might file them without the involvement of prosecutors. Similar statutes exist in at least six other states, but attorneys say the method is rarely used in Wisconsin.

Based on testimony about the circumstances of the incident, the judge ruled that the single charge against Mensah was warranted. Yamahiro stated that Mensah should have been aware that drawing his weapon on Anderson posed an undue danger of death.

The judge stated that Mensah may have taken efforts to de-escalate the situation, such as waiting for help that was on its way.

Anderson’s actions were consistent with someone who was inebriated, had been sleeping, and was attempting but failing to obey Mensah’s directions, Yamahiro added.

According to the judge, the evidence did not support Mensah’s accusations that Anderson was pretending to be asleep or that Anderson reached for his firearm.

He ordered the matter to be handled by a special prosecutor.

In 2015, Mensah joined the Wauwatosa Police Department. He fatally shot Antonio Gonzales, a Latino and American Indian, that same year. Gonzales, according to prosecutors, refused to drop his blade.

The Anderson shooting took place the following year. Then, in 2020, Mensah fatally shot Alvin Cole, a 17-year-old.