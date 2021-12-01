In Texas, Beto O’Rourke has a chance to defeat Greg Abbott.

According to experts, if Beto O’Rourke is to have a chance of defeating Texas Governor Greg Abbott in the gubernatorial election in 2022, he needs to motivate non-political voters who were previously contemplating Matthew McConaughey.

In Texas, the Democratic contender is already up against it, with a recent poll from the University of Texas at Austin and The Texas Tribune putting him nine percentage points behind the Republican governor.

As McConaughey contemplated whether or not to enter politics, O’Rourke’s chances appeared to dwindle even more. Despite not announcing any specific policies or even announcing which political party he would run under, if any, the Oscar winner was gaining popularity in Texas.

A November poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found that questioned Texas voters chose McConaughey to O’Rourke by more than 20 percentage points, and Abbott by eight percentage points.

McConaughey, 52, said on Sunday that he would not be running for governor of Texas, just as he appeared to be gaining traction in early polling.

The decision was seen positively by O’Rourke’s campaign, with speculation that McConaughey would have served as a vote-splitter between him and Abbott.

According to Juan “Carlos” Huerta, a political science professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, McConaughey’s approval ratings rose just as Abbott’s were falling after a year in which Texas was hit with COVID-19 and a number of people died in a winter storm that left millions without power in February.

“If this helps Beto,” Huerta told The Washington Newsday, “one has to infer that this was someone who wasn’t going to vote for Abbott anyhow.” “This is someone who is fed up with Abbott and is seeking for a replacement.” Huerta noted, though, that O’Rourke cannot rely on McConaughey’s decision not to run in the election to help him earn more votes come November.

“People who were flirting with voting for McConaughey are typically people who haven’t been really engaged in politics in the past, or what we term low propensity voters,” Huerta explained.

"Whether or not they would have actually shown up in.