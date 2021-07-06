In Texas, 125 church campers have tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 125 campers in Texas have contracted COVID-19 as a result of a “student ministry camp.”

The Clear Creek Community Church in League City sent out an email to its members over the weekend, informing them of a coronavirus epidemic that occurred during the church’s four-day youth camping trip in Camp Tejas, a retreat place in Giddings, Texas. The program drew over 450 participants, including students in grades 6 through 12.

Hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp, according to the church’s statement. “Hundreds of others were almost certainly exposed when infected campers went home.”

The Galveston County Health District (GCHD) is currently investigating the instances.

Dr. Philip Keiser of the GCHD told KHOU, “We’re testing for the Delta variation to determine whether that’s the cause of it spreading so quickly within that group.” “It serves as a cautionary story for other churches planning gatherings. Be cautious, especially when planning get-togethers for children who haven’t all been vaccinated.”

The outbreak may have harmed children who are either ineligible for immunizations or have not been vaccinated, according to GCHD officials. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only one out of every five children aged 12 to 15 has been fully vaccinated, and only one out of every three children aged 16 to 17 has been fully vaccinated (CDC). Adults who had been vaccinated at the camp had also tested positive for coronavirus, according to officials.

The church later announced that its July 4 and 7 services would be canceled, but that in-person services will resume on July 11.

In a statement, Bruce Wesley, the church’s founding pastor, said, “We are astonished and saddened by this turn of events.” “Our hearts ache for individuals who have been affected by the virus. Please pray for all those who have been impacted to heal quickly and completely.”

According to Keiser, the epidemic will provide local health professionals with the opportunity to learn more about the COVID-19 Delta variant.

According to US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, the variation is rapidly spreading across the country and poses a major risk to those who have not been vaccinated. He described the mutation as “extremely transmissible.”

In a July 2 PBS NewsHour interview, Murthy claimed, “It will very quickly become the dominant variety in the United States.” However,. This is a condensed version of the information.