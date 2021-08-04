In Texas, 11 people were killed when a van carrying 25 people flipped over.

According to the Brooks Sheriff’s Department, a crash in Brooks County, Texas has killed 11 individuals and injured a number of others.

A van carrying a caravan of migrants lost control and crashed 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border on Wednesday.

The surviving victims are expected to be treated at the Rio Grande Regional Hospital, according to reports.

The Brooks County Sheriff’s Department has been contacted, but particular statistics cannot be confirmed at this time.

These figures are subject to change as a result of an ongoing inquiry.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.