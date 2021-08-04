In Tennessee, two children die of COVID, prompting doctors to issue a vaccination appeal.

After two children died from COVID-19 over the weekend, medical professionals in Memphis, Tennessee, are warning about the dangers of Delta variant and the importance of immunizations.

Both youngsters were over the age of ten, according to Dr. Nick Hysmith, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Le Bonheur. One of the children was a patient, and the other was receiving treatment at a nearby facility.

Dr. Hysmith told WREG that as a result of the Delta variation, he is seeing an increasing number of juveniles admitted to the hospital with severe COVID symptoms.

Dr. Hysmith explained, “Early on in the pandemic, we were seeing kids who would come in for another cause, maybe they fractured their leg or something like that, and they would test positive for COVID.” “As a result, they’d be in our COVID isolation area.”

“Over the last week and a half, we’ve noticed that kids are coming in with really significant COVID symptoms. Symptoms of the respiratory system and the like.”

According to Hysmith, the hospital is seeing more juvenile patients with symptoms that are similar to those found in adults, necessitating some of them to be incubated in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to WREG, eight children are being treated with COVID at Le Bonheur, two of whom are in ICU.

Unless more youngsters get vaccinated, Hysmith believes the situation will worsen in the coming weeks.

“The second troubling problem is that we’re moving into the fall, we’re going back to school, and there have been so many conversations here recently about mask mandates and such,” he said.

“I’m concerned that we’re seeing an increase in the Delta variety, as well as increasing symptoms in children, and we’re debating whether or not to wear masks.”

“I believe the big point is if your child is 12 or older, please have your child vaccinated,” Hysmith continued. We’re seeing a lot of ill kids, and I believe that’s the greatest approach to keep your kids safe.”

According to Hysmith, some of the Le Bonheur patients have underlying illnesses, while others do not.

He emphasized that the greatest approach to safeguard youngsters is to.