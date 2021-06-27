In shocking bodycam footage from Daytona Beach, an officer is shot in the head.

In the midst of a manhunt for the perpetrator, shocking bodycam footage documenting the moment a Florida police officer was shot in the head has been released.

The cop was shot in the 100 block of Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach, Florida, about 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, and he is fighting for his life in the hospital.

The officer’s bodycam footage of the encounter has now been published by the Daytona Beach Police Department. This footage shows him approaching the suspect in his gray 2016 Honda HRV and asking if they lived in the area.

The suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old Othal Wallace, was seen getting out of his car and asking, “What’s going on?” while the officer invited him to return to his car so they could chat.

“Come on now, come on now,” the suspect said. As the officer put his hands on him and tried to force him to sit, he said, “Don’t do this.”

The suspect appeared to push the officer aside during the struggle.

The altercation between the two was captured on video before the sound of a single gunshot, which caused the officer to fall to the ground.

Authorities have issued a photograph of Wallace as well as images of his automobile, which bears the California license plate 7TNX532, and have requested citizens to come forward with any information that could lead to his arrest.

On Wednesday evening, a $100,000 reward was offered for information leading to Wallace’s capture, with Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood describing him as “armed and dangerous” and urging people to “keep the @DaytonaBchPD officer and family in your prayers.”

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the officer was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center for surgery and that Volusia County remained under lockdown during a press conference on Wednesday night.

“Until we find this coward, the entire county is under lockdown. So I’m appreciative to every agency that has come over here tonight to assist us, and they’ve pledged to stay until this coward is apprehended,” Young added.

