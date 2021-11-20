In San Diego Bay, a US Navy ship named for gay rights activist Harvey Milk is launched.

A new ship named after gay-rights activist Harvey Milk has been launched by the United States Navy.

Milk, the first openly gay public figure in California in the 1970s, had been driven out of the Navy due to his sexual orientation two decades before.

The USNS Harvey Milk was launched in San Diego Bay on Nov. 6, with footage of the launch released two days later by the Navy.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro made remarks in the video of the Milk’s launch.

“This magnificent ship pays tribute to Navy diver and civil rights hero Harvey Milk, who was pushed out of the service owing to discriminatory regulations,” Del Toro added. “Today, our LGBTQ Sailors and Marines serve honorably as their true selves thanks to him.

“Leaders such as Harvey Milk showed us that a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences contributes to our country’s strength and resolve.

“There is no doubt that Milk’s life and legacy will inspire future sailors aboard this ship.”

Milk was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977, more than two decades after his military service ended, becoming California’s first openly homosexual public official. Dan White, who also killed San Francisco Mayor George Moscone, assassinated Milk on Nov. 27, 1978. White was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to five years in jail before committing suicide.

“Milk,” a film based on Milk’s life, was released in 2008, with Sean Penn playing the main role. Penn earned an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Dustin Lance Black won an Oscar for Best Writing, Original Screenplay.

The replenishment oiler named after Milk is shown in the video falling into the sea after retired Navy commander Paula M. Neira, clinical program director for the John Hopkins Center for Transgender Health, slammed a bottle of champagne on its bow.

The Milk is one of six John Lewis-class oilers commissioned for construction in 2016, according to the US Navy, with then-Navy Secretary Ray Mabus selecting to name the new oilers after civil and human rights activists. The class's first ship was named after civil-rights activist Rep. John Lewis.