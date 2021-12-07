In retrospect, Kyle Rittenhouse believes that traveling to Kenosha was probably not the best idea.

Kyle Rittenhouse has now admitted that going to Kenosha, Wisconsin, was perhaps not the finest choice.

Rittenhouse was a guest on the conservative media site BlazeTV’s podcast You Are Here for two hours. The adolescent was asked if he regretted being in the Wisconsin city that night during the broadcast, which aired on Monday.

“With hindsight being 20/20, going down there definitely wasn’t the best choice,” he told the hosts. “That’s something I can’t change. But I stood up for myself, and that’s exactly what happened.” After fatally shooting two individuals and injuring a third during Black Lives Matter rallies in Kenosha in August 2020, Rittenhouse, 18, was cleared of all charges last month.

The adolescent and his legal team claimed that the shots were in self-defense, and that he had come from Illinois to Wisconsin to offer medical care and safeguard companies. Prosecutors claimed Rittenhouse set the dangerous situation in motion by equipping himself with an AR-15-style rifle.

He was found not guilty of all five felony charges, including intentional homicide and attempted murder, by a jury.

Sydney Watson, one of the co-hosts, praised Rittenhouse at one point, saying it was “amazing.” “It’s sort of astonishing when you consider that out of all the people you shot, you probably murdered two of the worst on the globe. Congratulations. You did a fantastic job.” The adolescent said, “It’s not something to be proud of. I wish I could go back in time and not have had to take someone’s life.” Watson then clarified that she does not support the shooting or killing of anyone.

After being shot by Rittenhouse, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, died of their injuries. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also injured by gunshot, but he survived and testified for nearly three hours during the trial.

The jury’s decision “means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son” and “sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they’ve created to justify shooting people in the street,” according to Huber’s family.

During his interview on You Are Here, Rittenhouse admitted that he suffers from PTSD as a result of the incidents, but that the “best thing to do is joke about it.”

The Blaze co-hosts and the teen made it through. This is a condensed version of the information.