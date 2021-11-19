In response to the Rittenhouse Not Guilty verdict, Joe Biden said, “The Jury System Works.”

After Kyle Rittenhouse was cleared of all counts in his homicide trial on Friday, President Joe Biden said he stands with the jury’s decision.

“I agree with the jury’s decision.” The jury system is effective. “We have to follow it,” Biden said to reporters. He went on to say that he had not watched the high-profile trial.

After fatally shooting two men during social justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five charges, including intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide.

On the night of August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. Gaige Grosskreutz, a 26-year-old paramedic, was also shot by Rittenhouse but survived his injuries.

The defense team for Rittenhouse said that the then-17-year-old traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin to defend Kenosha from demonstrators and give medical assistance. They claimed the adolescent, who was armed with a semiautomatic weapon, opened fire on the males in self-defense.

Prosecutors claimed that Rittenhouse inadvertently created the dangerous situation by equipping himself with a gun and instilling fear in others.

“Do you realize that pointing your AR-15 at someone can give them the impression that you’re about to kill them?” During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger questioned the teen.

During the trial, Grosskreutz testified for around three hours. Grosskreutz lost most of his right bicep, and the jury saw gruesome photos of his damage.

During their confrontation, the paramedic said he pointed his own gun at Rittenhouse, but his hands were raised when he was shot.

Grosskreutz testified, “I was never attempting to kill the defendant.” “I was trying to save my own life at the time.” But doing so while also taking another person’s life isn’t something I’m capable of or comfortable with.” During his trial, Rittenhouse also testified, claiming that he used lethal force to stop the threats made against him. Rittenhouse collapsed and began hyperventilating at one point, leading the court to call a recess.

“I’m sorry, but I didn’t do anything wrong.” Rittenhouse testified, “I defended myself.”

Rittenhouse collapsed and was comforted by his lawyers as the jury returned a not guilty decision in court.

“The jury has represented our case,” said Binger, the chief prosecutor in the case, on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.