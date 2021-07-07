In response to the city’s rising theft concerns, a San Francisco grocer has mandated that carts be kept indoors.

In response to an uptick in retail robberies in the city, a grocery store in San Francisco has taken efforts to prevent customers from taking their shopping carts outside the store.

According to San Francisco’s KNTV, the Market Street Safeway is preventing customers from bringing their carts outside by attaching poles to them so they can’t be rolled through the front doors.

The poles were erected to the Safeway in the last several weeks, according to the shop manager. The store also has another set of shopping carts outside, where personnel can assist customers in getting their items to their vehicles, according to the manager.

Following a rash of retail thefts, the Safeway store made the choice. Customers have been submitting complaints about the absence of shopping carts outside the store, according to the SF Gate website, with one review stating that 160 of the store’s shopping carts had been stolen.

“There are no shopping carts. One consumer noted in a Google review, “It looks they have all been gone, including the cart racks that were outside the front of the business.”

Safeway spokesman Wendy Gutshall confirmed to Hoodline.com that 160 carts were stolen from the Market Street location. “The elimination of shopping carts is an ongoing challenge for us, as it is for other retailers,” she said. “We are continuing to look for ways to address the issue and deliver more shopping carts to the Castro Safeway store.”

Gutshall was contacted for additional comment by this website, but no response was received in time for publishing.

Other retail businesses in San Francisco, in addition to the Market Street Safeway, have taken extra precautions to prevent retail theft.

Target said earlier this month that it would be decreasing store hours in many sites across the city.

“We’ve been seeing a large and worrying increase in theft and security events at our San Francisco stores for more than a month, comparable to reports from other shops in the area,” a Target spokeswoman told San Francisco’s KPIX-TV.

“To address our concerns, Target is working with local law enforcement, government authorities, and community partners. We’ve temporarily limited our operating hours in six San Francisco stores to ensure the safety of our visitors, team members, and communities,” the spokesman stated.

