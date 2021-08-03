In response to the AG report, Cuomo claims he was attempting to assist Charlotte Bennett with a past assault.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that “the facts are considerably different than what has been depicted” in response to the state attorney general’s investigation claiming he sexually harassed women.

Cuomo has refuted the allegations made in the report. He also stated that one charge, made by former staffer Charlotte Bennett, “bothered me the most.”

Bennett, who began working with the governor in 2019, claims he has asked her improper questions about her sexual assault history and current romantic relationships.

According to the attorney general’s investigation, after Bennett confided in Cuomo about her sexual assault, Cuomo inquired about the incident’s details and whether it had an impact on her love life.

According to the article, the governor apparently informed her that he felt “lonely” and “needed to be touched.”

Cuomo said in a video statement on Tuesday that her tale touched him “personally” because a member of his family was a high school sexual assault survivor.

The governor remarked, “I know all too well the signs of sexual assault trauma and the harm that it can cause in the aftermath.” “I wanted to make sure she was doing everything she could to get through it. I felt I knew enough about her and had enough personal experience to assist her, but I was mistaken.”

“I have heard Charlotte and her lawyer, and I understand what they are saying,” Cuomo added. However, they misinterpret my comments and draw conclusions from them that I never intended. They attribute motives to me that I never had. And, to put it bluntly, they heard things I didn’t say.”

The governor then addressed Bennett directly, apologizing “truly and deeply.”

“I should not have brought my personal experience into the workplace,” he admitted. “I was attempting to assist. Clearly, I didn’t. I’m even more sorry for adding to the situation’s complexity. My intention was to achieve the polar opposite.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.