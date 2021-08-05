In response to Ron DeSantis’ COVID criticism, Joe Biden says, “Governor Who?”

On Thursday, when asked what he thought of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ retort to Biden’s criticism of the state’s COVID-19 reaction, Biden slammed DeSantis, saying, “Governor who?”

On Tuesday, President Trump chastised governors of hot-spot states, including DeSantis, for refusing to impose COVID limitations, such as school mask mandates.

NEW: When I asked the president about @RonDeSantisFL’s claim that he is “getting in the way” over COVID regulations, he said he is “getting in the way.”

President Biden said, “Governor who?” “That’s my response,” he said.

August 5, 2021 — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO)

Biden asked DeSantis and other governors to “get out of the way of folks who are trying to do the right thing,” to which DeSantis responded in a press conference on Wednesday.

“I am standing in your way if you are attempting to restrict people, impose mandates, harm their employment and livelihood, if you are trying to lock them down,” he stated.

DeSantis told Biden on Wednesday to “perform his job,” referring to the southern border, and added, “And until you do that, I don’t want to here another blip about COVID from you.”

Last week, DeSantis signed an executive order prohibiting school districts from requiring pupils to wear masks despite CDC recommendations, claiming that he was safeguarding “parents’ freedom to choose.”

On Wednesday, DeSantis said, “Well, I can tell you in Florida, the parents are going to make that decision.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every five new cases of COVID-19 in the United States occurs in Florida (CDC).

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.