In response to reports of deaths and assaults, the Army has established a ‘People First Center’ at Fort Hood.

Soldiers who have been sexually assaulted or who have had suicide thoughts will be able to access information and support at the center. It will also include training on how to avoid suicide, substance misuse, sexual assault and harassment, as well as how to respond to complaints of assault.

The Army’s deputy chief of staff for personnel, Lieutenant General Gary Brito, said Thursday that the center will provide “a very cordial, comfortable environment, responsive to any soldiers and victims, in a coordinated location, with experts that can also assist in other areas,” according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, an investigation of Fort Hood found that military authorities were not appropriately tackling high rates of sexual assault and harassment, drug use, and other problems following the deaths of more than two dozen troops there in 2020. The Criminal Investigation Division was also found to be understaffed, overburdened, and staffed with inexperienced detectives, according to the evaluation.

Female soldiers feared reprisal and jeopardized their secrecy if they submitted complaints, according to the assessment.

Army officials reprimanded 21 officers and noncommissioned officers in April, including removing eight senior commanders, in connection with the April 2020 death of Specialist Vanessa Guillén at Fort Hood. Guillen’s family claims she was harassed in the months leading up to her death.

Officials at Fort Hood said Thursday that some more recommendations have been adopted, while others are still being implemented, but they did not disclose details about programs to address troops’ complaints about how sexual assault and harassment allegations are handled at the Texas base.

According to Brito, the Army’s People First Task Force is trying to change these systems across the army, using data from trial programs at other locations to address sexual assault and harassment reporting. He is one of the panel’s chairs.

"I'm confident that by doing this well, with the intellectual energies behind it and, more crucially, the passion of leadership behind it, some good will emerge over time," Brito added.