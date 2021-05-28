In Real Life, Friends Fool TikTok With Identical Faces ‘The Parent Trap’

Two pals have left TikTok perplexed by their seemingly identical look, despite adamantly denying they are related.

These two friends, who go by the names Gabriella Reynolds and Hannah Grace on social media, are from the same Connecticut town, have known each other since elementary school, and are nearly identical. They may appear to be twins, but they aren’t.

Reynolds told their story to TikTok in a now-viral video set to Julia Michaels’ song “What a Time,” with the lyrics “What a Lie” playing in the background, writing: “Us after successfully deceiving everyone we encounter into thinking we’re sisters.”

She captioned the video, “Couldn’t be less related.”

In just two days, the video has racked up over 2 million views, the majority of whom are taken aback by their striking resemblance.

Reynolds added in the comments, “I’m not dating, I’m not siblings, and I’m not even cousins.”

Reynolds went so far as to suggest that neither of them notices the similarities. She wrote, “We genuinely don’t see it.”

@gggabiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

#fyp couldn’t be more unrelated

What a Time

In response to the video, a skeptic wrote, “They’re probably simply tricking us all.”

Another viewer speculated, “What if you’re deceiving us and pretending you’re not sisters when you actually are?”

Although many people assume the story is a fake, a social media search reveals that the two have separate immediate families.

Although the two pals appear to be very similar, they are unlikely to be classified as doppelgangers. According to a 2015 study conducted by the University of Adelaide, there is only a 1 in 135 probability that two identical twins exist on the planet.

On TikTok, one of the ladies’ friends wrote, “Normally, the longer you know people, the less you believe they look alike,” but “the longer I know you guys, the more y’all look identical, I swear.”

One TikTok user joked, “DNA test if you’re being incredibly dishonest with us.”

Another wrote, “You could actually tell me you’re identical twins and I’d believe you.”

While some noted the similarities between the film The Parent Trap, and speculated they could be siblings and unaware: “The Parent Trap. This is a condensed version of the information.