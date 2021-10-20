In protest of the vaccine mandate, Seattle cops and firefighters hand in their badges.

Officers and firefighters in Seattle who were fired for failing to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have turned in their badges in protest.

Several people were seen marching up the steps of Seattle City Hall, some carrying their boots in their hands and at least one person waving a banner, according to video posted on social media.

Multiple pairs of boots were placed on steps, along with a Seattle police uniform, according to a photo tweeted by Katie Daviscourt, a journalist for the conservative news site The Post Millenniel.

Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department officers walk up the stairs of Seattle City Hall to surrender their badges. These are outstanding officers and firefighters who have served for many years and cannot be replaced. Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an order in August requiring all Seattle city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by 11.59 p.m. Monday.

In early October, more than 350 police officers had not presented proof of vaccination, increasing fears about a shortage of policemen when the deadline approached.

However, according to city officials, the vast majority of police officers have now been vaccinated. According to the mayor’s office, the police department is 92 percent vaccinated, while the fire department is 93 percent vaccinated.

The head of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, Mike Solan, claims, however, that the city’s data may not be true.

“Though we’ve heard and seen the city’s media blitz on the current vaccine verification statistics,” Solan said in a statement on Monday, “SPOG has contacted the city for clarification on these numbers since we believe the city is not being entirely honest.”

Today, the city lost heroes. Solan went on to say that the vaccine mandate might exacerbate personnel shortages and jeopardize public safety, noting that the city's police department had lost over 350 officers in the last 18 months.

"It's awful mismanagement to trade the COVID-19 public health disaster for an impending public safety personnel issue," Solan remarked. "SPOG feels that this isn't about whether or not you've been vaccinated; it's about saving jobs and ensuring the City of Seattle's public safety." Durkan held a press conference on Monday.