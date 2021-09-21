In protest of the vaccine mandate, an elementary school employee wears blackface to work.

In a very contentious protest over COVID-19 vaccine restrictions, a staff member at an elementary school in Newberg, Oregon, turned up to work in Blackface last week, according to a statement released by the school system on Monday.

According to The Newberg Graphic, female employee at Mabel Rush Elementary School blackened her face with iodine and told coworkers that she wanted to look like Rosa Parks while opposing vaccine restrictions.

During the event, the employee, who has not been identified, was taken from school and placed on administrative leave, according to the Newberg School District.

The school system issued a statement on Monday saying, “The administration of Newberg Public Schools rejects all acts of bigotry.” “It’s critical to recall how Blackface has been used to dehumanize Black people and do violence. Regardless of purpose, we understand the violence this represents and the anguish it causes.”

The demonstration was in response to a legislative requirement that all K-12 school staff in Oregon be fully vaccinated by October 18. Following a spike in new coronavirus cases in both infants and adults, Democratic Governor Kate Brown approved the mandate last month.

When Brown announced the new safety step in August, he added, “There will be many who disagree with the actions I’m taking today.” “However, school has begun across the state, and COVID-19 is a threat to our children. Our children must be protected, and they must attend school. And it’s for this reason that I’m willing to take the fall for this decision.”

Newberg’s Blackface incident comes after high school pupils were linked to a racist “slave trade” social media group last week, which joked about how much students would pay for their Black peers in an auction.

According to the news outlet, the school has also faced backlash over a move to ban all “controversial political symbols” in the district, including Black Lives Matter and Pride flags.

The school district said on Monday that accusations of discrimination or bullying are “always taken seriously,” and that it “follows our rules rigorously to investigate and take necessary action.”

“We will continue to try to create a welcome and safe atmosphere in our schools that is free of bullying and promotes mental health. This is a condensed version of the information.