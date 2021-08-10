In Portland, Oregon, a video shows a man walking about pointing an assault rifle at people.

As antifa and far-right organizations clashed in Portland, videos emerged of a man roaming around the city waving an assault rifle at people.

Footage of the man in full tactical gear roaming through Portland unchallenged while pointing his rifle at everyone, including members of the press, was posted online late Sunday.

Journalists on the scene said the armed man was a member of the far-right Proud Boys group. He roamed around Portland for approximately 20 minutes before surrendering to authorities at the Justice Center.

The man with the assault rifle had called police to say that a throng was following him, according to reporter Sergio Olmos, who was one of many who tweeted videos of the chaos from Sunday.

Olmos tweeted, “I questioned if police directed the man to walk to the justice center, and the police officer nodded in yes.”

Further footage and photographs showed the individual coming towards police with his hands on his head before being stopped and searched.

It’s unclear whether the man was apprehended after surrendering to the cops. Oregon is a “open carry” state, which means that most people can openly carry weapons without a permit.

The man with the assault rifle has approached police and is now held at the justice center. This fully armed Proud Boy points an assault rifle at pedestrians and the press on the sidewalk. Zakir Khan, board chair of Oregon's Council on American-Islamic Relations, condemned the footage.